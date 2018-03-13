SPECIAL REPORT: The Idol Dream

One American Idol hopeful from West Georgia is hoping for stardom and he's barely old enough to drive a car.

Andrew Weaver, a sophomore in high school, says the American Idol journey began in his West Georgia hometown of Bremen.

“I didn't make it through the auditions in Atlanta so we packed up our bags and auditioned in Ashville, North Carolina," says Weaver. "Now I’m here in Savannah, Georgia.”

Weaver didn't come alone. Traveling alongside this idol hopeful are his “Beweavers”--- friends and family cheering him on.

“They’re just my everything. They’re my rock," says Weaver.

Weaver is taking center stage on what could be his biggest moment in the spotlight yet: the American Idol judges' audition in Savannah features singing superstars, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan measuring Andrews talent and idol outlook.

“I love singing. It's a dream. Its always been my passion," says Weaver.

Weaver got the clear from the idol judges, sending him on the fast track to Hollywood with a golden ticket in hand.

"You don't know what you're going to do in this moment and now it's in my hands. We’re going to Hollywood!" says Weaver.

You can follow Andrew's journey by watching American Idol every Monday at 8/7c on News Leader 9.

We are wishing Andrew the best of luck on his American Idol Journey!

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.