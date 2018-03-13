Columbus Hospice Care announced its new CEO

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus Hospice of Georgia and Alabama has announced its appointed CEO.

Donna Morgan has been appointed as the new President and CEO.

Ms. Morgan has held the position of Interim CEO since September 2017, following the retirement of Mike Smajd. Donna Morgan has been part of the Columbus Hospice team for 23 years and previously held the position of Chief Operating Officer prior to her appointment as Interim CEO.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this hospice which I have loved for more than 23 years. With passion and vision, I will work with the Board, Staff, and Volunteers to continue the tradition of excellence expected of Columbus Hospice of Georgia and Alabama,“ Morgan stated.

Columbus Hospice of Georgia and Alabama is a community non-profit hospice founded in 1979. Governed by a local board of directions, the organization provides care to terminally ill patients in sixteen counties in Georgia and Alabama.

