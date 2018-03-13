2 suspects wanted in Opelika for trying to use counterfeit money at Petco

The execution date for Carlton Gary, known as the ‘Stocking Strangler,’ has been set for Thursday, March 15, at 7 p.m. According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Gary declined to request a last meal.More >>
The execution date for Carlton Gary, known as the ‘Stocking Strangler,’ has been set for Thursday, March 15, at 7 p.m. According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Gary declined to request a last meal.More >>
Meet Malina Rollins, from Columbus Georgia; your WTVM 2017 silver ticket winner.More >>
Meet Malina Rollins, from Columbus Georgia; your WTVM 2017 silver ticket winner.More >>
Residents of the Johnston Mill Lofts in downtown Columbus are seeking answers after a water pipe busted in their complex last week and flooded some of their homes. Some were left without furniture and others without a home.More >>
Residents of the Johnston Mill Lofts in downtown Columbus are seeking answers after a water pipe busted in their complex last week and flooded some of their homes. Some were left without furniture and others without a home.More >>
The Columbus Ice Rink has announced its operating hours during spring break this year.More >>
The Columbus Ice Rink has announced its operating hours during spring break this year.More >>
A Fort Mitchell shootout near a Dollar General ended in one man's death and two others injured in January.More >>
A Fort Mitchell shootout near a Dollar General ended in one man's death and two others injured in January.More >>
The video shows Navy pilots expressing amazement at a circular aircraft moving at high speed low above the water in 2015.More >>
The video shows Navy pilots expressing amazement at a circular aircraft moving at high speed low above the water in 2015.More >>
The driver of a charter bus carrying high school band students that drove off the highway into a ravine is dead and three others in critical condition.More >>
The driver of a charter bus carrying high school band students that drove off the highway into a ravine is dead and three others in critical condition.More >>
Child Protective Services removed the baby and the mother’s other three young children from the home.More >>
Child Protective Services removed the baby and the mother’s other three young children from the home.More >>
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.More >>
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
1-year-old Shih-poo named Yogi looks eerily similar to a human man. And it's freaking people out.More >>
1-year-old Shih-poo named Yogi looks eerily similar to a human man. And it's freaking people out.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office says a family killed in a quadruple homicide near Mount Pleasant died from blunt trauma.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office says a family killed in a quadruple homicide near Mount Pleasant died from blunt trauma.More >>
Zachary Police Chief David McDavid is fuming mad and not holding back.More >>
Zachary Police Chief David McDavid is fuming mad and not holding back.More >>