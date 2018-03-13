2 suspects wanted in Opelika for trying to use counterfeit money at Petco

Two suspects are accused of trying to purchase items using counterfeit money at Petco in Opelika.

The incident happened March 6 at Petco located in the Tiger Town shopping mall. Security cameras captured photos of the suspects.

The first suspect is described as a male with facial hair who is approximately 5’6. He weighs roughly160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray and white jacket.

The second suspect is described as a female who is approximately 5’5” and weighs 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue denim shirt and striped pants.

If anyone recognizes either suspect, please contact the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5220. To report anonymously, call the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

