Columbus Ice Rink announces 2018 spring break schedule

The Columbus Ice Rink has announced its operating hours during spring break this year.

The spring break schedule begins March 26 and skate rental is $3.

See schedule and admission below:

Monday, March 26-Wednesday, March 28: Noon to 3 p.m.

Thursday, March 29: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, March 30: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 31 and Sunday, April 1: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission:

Adults- $7

Children 10 years old and under- $5

For more information about the Columbus Ice Rink, click here.

