Phenix City-Russell County Library partners with Red Cross for Spring Blood Drive

The Phenix City-Russell County Library partnered with the American Red Cross to host a Spring Blood Drive Tuesday.

The event was held at the library from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Red Cross says each blood donation can save up to three lives and urges donors to give blood as soon as possible to help fill the urgent need.

Donors who gave at library’s previous driver were eligible to donate again at Tuesday’s event.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.