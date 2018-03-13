Phenix City-Russell County Library partners with Red Cross for Spring Blood Drive

Meet Malina Rollins, from Columbus Georgia; your WTVM 2017 silver ticket winner.More >>
Two suspects accused of child molestation in Columbus appeared in Recorder's Court Tuesday.
The Phenix City-Russell County Library partnered with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive Tuesday.
The execution date for Carlton Gary, known as the 'Stocking Strangler,' has been set for Thursday, March 15, at 7 p.m. According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Gary declined to request a last meal.
Residents of the Johnston Mill Lofts in downtown Columbus are seeking answers after a water pipe busted in their complex last week and flooded some of their homes. Some were left without furniture and others without a home.
Child Protective Services removed the baby and the mother's other three young children from the home.
United Airlines has apologized after a dog died, apparently in mid-flight, after a passenger was forced by a flight attendant to store it overhead.
The video shows Navy pilots expressing amazement at a circular aircraft moving at high speed low above the water in 2015.
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.
The normally spunky, smart, and joyful little girl is in a hospital bed with her relatives by her side.
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.
A Zachary undercover police officer, who is also a firefighter, was killed after being run over by a U-Haul truck Monday night, according to officials.
The teacher has not been cited or charged, nor he has been put on leave, as the investigation is pending.
The National School Walkout will take place Wednesday, March 14, at 10 a.m. across all time zones in the United States.
