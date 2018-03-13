Carlton Gary 'Stocking Strangler' declines to request last meal

The execution date for Carlton Gary, known as the ‘Stocking Strangler,’ has been set for Thursday, March 15 at 7 p.m. According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Gary declined to request a last meal.

He will be receiving the institutional tray consisting of grilled hamburger, hot dog, white beans, coleslaw, and grape beverage.

Gary was sentenced to death in 1977 for the murder of three Columbus women. If executed, he will be the 48th inmate put to death by lethal injection.

Gary’s execution will take place at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson, Georgia.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.