2 suspects accused of child molestation appear in Recorder's Court

Two suspects accused of child molestation in Columbus appeared in Recorder's Court Tuesday.

Marquis Parks, 23, was arrested March 6 on five counts of aggravates assault and sodomy and four counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes.

Parks would allegedly buy clothes and drugs for a victim in exchange for sex. The high school aged victim has reportedly stayed with him on the weekends and during the summer of 2017.

Parks’ case was bound to Superior Court on probable cause.

Richard Weinzetl, 54, was arrested March 9 and is facing charges of child molestation and incest.

Weinzetl is accused of buying a hotel room at the Holiday Inn on Bear Lane for him and a 15-year-old girl. He was allegedly caught on video with the teen. His lawyer says they are waiting for more evidence.

