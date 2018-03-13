Auburn ranked one of the best places to live

Auburn has been named one of the top 100 best places to live.

The city ranked number 93 on Livability’s 2018 Top 100 Best Places to Live and is the only city in Alabama to make the list.

Livability is a travel website that showcases America’s best places to live, visit, work, and explore to help attract and retain residents and businesses.

Nearly 2,3000 cities were ranked on more than 40 data points that measured economics, housing, amenities, infrastructure, demographics, social and civic capital, education, and healthcare.

According to Livability, Auburn offers a great quality of life with affordable housing, good transportation options, a thriving downtown, recreational activities, and more. Involvement with social causes is reportedly high priorities for many Auburn citizens.

To find out more about Auburn’s ranking, click here.

