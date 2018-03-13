Community raising money to build new home for elderly Cataula woman after house fire

The Muscogee County Republican Party hosted a group of Georgia candidates in a meeting Tuesday.More >>
An Auburn woman is dead after a two-car collision in Opelika Monday. Taylor Webster, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:40 p.m.
Pi Day is celebrated each year on March 14.
The execution date for Carlton Gary, known as the 'Stocking Strangler,' has been set for Thursday, March 15, at 7 p.m. According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Gary declined to request a last meal.
Mahaley Lowe lived in her Cataula home on Chambliss Circle for all of her life and battled lung disease since the age of three years old while also enduring peripheral vascular disease.
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.
United Airlines has apologized after a dog died, apparently in mid-flight, after a passenger was forced by a flight attendant to store it overhead.
Child Protective Services removed the baby and the mother's other three young children from the home.
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.
The normally spunky, smart, and joyful little girl is in a hospital bed with her relatives by her side.
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.
Amazon is recalling more than 260,000 AmazonBasics portable chargers after reports surfaced that they can overheat, causing fires or burns.
