Pi Day restaurant deals in the Chattahoochee Valley

Pi Day is celebrated each year on March 14.

Even though Pi is helpful in geometry as the symbol used to represent the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter, which is approximately 3.14, Pi Day is celebrated in a variety of ways that don’t involve math.

Several restaurants throughout the Chattahoochee Valley are offering deals on March 14 in honor of the holiday.

See deals and discounts below:

Cici’s Pizza – Buy one Adult Buffet at regular price, get 2nd Adult Buffet for $3.14. Print out or show coupon.

Hungry Howie’s - Medium one-topping pizza when you buy any Howie Bread at regular menu price. Use code PI18 for online and carryout orders.

Villa Italian Kitchen - One Neapolitan Cheese Pizza for the low price of $3.14. Click here to download a coupon.

Your Pie - One pizza for $3.14. Offer valid at any Your Pie location. No call-in or online orders.

