Pi Day restaurant deals in the Chattahoochee Valley

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Pi Day is celebrated each year on March 14.

Even though Pi is helpful in geometry as the symbol used to represent the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter, which is approximately 3.14, Pi Day is celebrated in a variety of ways that don’t involve math.

Several restaurants throughout the Chattahoochee Valley are offering deals on March 14 in honor of the holiday.

See deals and discounts below:

Cici’s Pizza – Buy one Adult Buffet at regular price, get 2nd Adult Buffet for $3.14. Print out or show coupon.

Hungry Howie’s - Medium one-topping pizza when you buy any Howie Bread at regular menu price. Use code PI18 for online and carryout orders. 

Villa Italian Kitchen - One Neapolitan Cheese Pizza for the low price of  $3.14. Click here to download a coupon.

Your Pie - One pizza for $3.14. Offer valid at any Your Pie location. No call-in or online orders. 

  • Opelika Police Department arrests Georgia fugitive

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 9:22 AM EDT2018-03-14 13:22:36 GMT
    A fugitive from justice in the state of Georgia has been arrested in Wadley, AL. 42-year-old Millie Thomas was contacted on a traffic stop. A warrants check revealed that Thomas had an outstanding felony warrant in Georgia. Thomas was arrested on Mar. 13 and taken to the Lee Co. Detention Center to await extradition to Georgia.
  • WATCH LIVE: Sit-In allows students to ask questions, discuss safety with lawmakers

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 9:15 AM EDT2018-03-14 13:15:28 GMT
    From Maine to Hawaii, and even in Georgia, thousands of students plan to stage walkouts today to protest gun violence. In Muscogee County, the school district will allow students to express their opinions through an alternative event; one that will keep them in school but connected to their peers across Columbus.  School district leaders are hosting select students from every public middle and high school in the county, and a delegation of Georgia ...

  • Military Matters: U.S. Army Drill Team wows crowds

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 8:53 AM EDT2018-03-14 12:53:27 GMT
    Imagine catching a bayoneted rifle, thrown in your direction, without getting hurt. That should give you some idea of how the U.S. Army Drill Team manages to amaze crowds wherever they go. You may have seen this on YouTube, a soldier silences a laughing crowd at the Tomb of the Unknowns. "It is requested that everyone maintains a level of silence and respect." That soldier is a member of the Army's 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, the Old Guard, based in Washington.
