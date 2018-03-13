Pizza restaurants celebrate Pi Day with deals and discounts - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Pizza restaurants celebrate Pi Day with deals and discounts

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Pi Day is celebrated each year on March 14.

Even though Pi is helpful in geometry as the symbol used to represent the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter, which is approximately 3.14, Pi Day is celebrated in a variety of ways that don’t involve math.

Several restaurants throughout the Chattahoochee Valley are offering deals on March 14 in honor of the holiday.

See deals and discounts below:

Cici’s Pizza – Buy one Adult Buffet at regular price, get 2nd Adult Buffet for $3.14. Print out or show coupon.

Hungry Howie’s - Medium one-topping pizza when you buy any Howie Bread at regular menu price. Use code PI18 for online and carryout orders. 

Villa Italian Kitchen - One Neapolitan Cheese Pizza for the low price of  $3.14. Click here to download a coupon.

Your Pie - One pizza for $3.14. Offer valid at any Your Pie location. No call-in or online orders. 

