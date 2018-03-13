Local and state candidates attend Muscogee County Republican Party meeting

The Muscogee County Republican Party hosted a group of Georgia candidates in a meeting Tuesday.

The meeting took place at the DoubleTree Hotel and Secretary of State Brian Kemp was the guest speaker.

Kemp, who is also a candidate for governor, has served as Georgia’s secretary of state for eight years. He joins six other candidates in the race for governor.

Kemp says he is excited to be back in Columbus. He visited the city last week for the Republican debate.

"It’s great to be back in Columbus. I've been here several times on the campaign trail. I’m the small business guy in the race running to put Georgia number one for small businesses and to fundamentally reform state government so we can have tax decreases for all working Georgians," says Kemp.

Several other candidates to include candidates for mayor, State House, State Senate and more were also in attendance.

