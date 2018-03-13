Calvary Christian in Columbus hosts food truck festival to raise funds for new preschool

Calvary Christian School in Columbus hosted a food truck festival as a fundraiser Tuesday night.

The Taste a Truck food truck festival was held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to raise money for a new preschool at Calvary Christian. There were five trucks including a surprise truck from The Varsity restaurant in Atlanta.

A car was also auctioned off at the festival.

Calvary Christian is a Pre-K through 12th-grade school with 680 students. The school hopes to have room for 1,000 students in the new building.

