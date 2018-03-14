Auburn woman dies following collision in Opelika

An Auburn woman is dead following a two-car collision in Opelika Monday evening.

Taylor Webster, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:40 p.m. The accident happened in the 3400 block of West Point Parkway at around 5:47 p.m.

Webster died instantly from multiple blunt force injuries.

The other driver involved in the accident was airlifted to Piedmont Columbus Regional Health with serious injuries.

It appears that Webster was traveling north on West Point Parkway when she ran off the side of the roadway, overcorrected, and came back across the highway into the oncoming lane. She then struck a pickup truck head-on.

Alchohol is not suspected to be a factor in the accident.

The accident remains under investigation by the Lee County Coroner's Office and Opelika police.

