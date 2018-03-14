Army shooting competition held at Fort Benning

Hundreds of competitors were at Fort Benning Tuesday for an Army shooting competition.

A rifle competition took place early in the event and a small arms competition followed. Competitors throughout the Army participated.

"You have team aggregates and individual aggregates so you can do really well as an individual and contribute to your team score," says SFC Bradford Griffith.

The competition has taken place for over 10 years and there were 225 competitors in Tuesday’s event.

"We try to show and showcase the capabilities of soldiers,” says SFC Lawrence Cleveland.

The rest of the week will include a variety of both military and civilian style shooting matches in rifle, pistol, and more.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.