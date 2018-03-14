Best Ranger competitors come to Ft. Benning to train

While the Fort Benning's annual Best Ranger competition does not get underway until mid-April, competitors are coming to train for one aspect of the competition.

The three-day competition begins with competitors showing off their skills on an obstacle course.

Today, competitors will have the opportunity to practice at Ft. Benning's Malvesti Obstacle Course.

The 60-hour non-stop competition will begin Friday, Apr. 13, when they will be challenged in a mental and physical way. They will fight through intense hills, valleys, and trenches.

The courses are back-to-back and their skills will be tested with little to no time to rest or eat.

One hundred Ranger-qualified soldiers will have the opportunity to compete in the public eye to see who will hold the title of Best Ranger.

