Sit-In allows students to ask questions, discuss safety with lawmakers

An Auburn woman is dead after a two-car collision in Opelika Monday. Taylor Webster, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:40 p.m.More >>
From Maine to Hawaii, and even in Georgia, thousands of students plan to stage walkouts today to protest gun violence. In Muscogee County, the school district will allow students to express their opinions through an alternative event; one that will keep them in school but connected to their peers across Columbus. School district leaders are hosting select students from every public middle and high school in the county, and a delegation of Georgia ...More >>
Residents of the Johnston Mill Lofts in downtown Columbus are seeking answers after a water pipe busted in their complex last week and flooded some of their homes. Some were left without furniture and others without a home.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
The company said it knows of two crashes and one injury because of the problem.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are set in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.More >>
The parents were revived with Narcan and later arrested on preliminary charges of felony neglect of a dependent child.More >>
The parents’ friends have been fighting for them, collecting money to gift the family a new home.More >>
"I can't stop hugging and kissing him,” said Camden Davis' mother. Police are investigating what led to the crash.More >>
United Airlines has apologized after a dog died, apparently in mid-flight, after a passenger was forced by a flight attendant to store it overhead.More >>
Three package bombs left on doorsteps in suburban neighborhoods have exploded in less than two weeks in Texas' capital city, killing two people and wounding two others.More >>
