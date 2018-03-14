Military Matters: U.S. Army Drill Team wows crowds

Imagine catching a bayoneted rifle, thrown in your direction, without getting hurt.

That should give you some idea of how the U.S. Army Drill Team manages to amaze crowds wherever they go.

You may have seen this on YouTube, a soldier silences a laughing crowd at the Tomb of the Unknowns.

“It is requested that everyone maintains a level of silence and respect.”

That soldier is a member of the Army’s 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, the Old Guard, based in Washington.

One of its chief duties is maintaining a 24-hour watch over the tomb.

But the Old Guard serves other purposes. In fact, its ceremonial drill team took part in a recent graduation ceremony at Fort Benning.

“We practice this five times a week, usually from zero-nine to 16-hundred, it’s all day long. It’s an all day long event, and not only do we train it but we also screen a lot of the soldiers, and we focus our physical training based on the duties that we perform,” said Captain Leonidas Marin.

As you might expect, the crowd was mesmerized by what they saw.

“I thought they were absolutely amazing. It actually made me emotional. Their precision, and their cohesiveness,” said Lisa Lundberg, mother of a graduating soldier. “You could tell they're very dedicated to each other and very dedicated to the Army.”

Since World War Two, the unit has served as the official army honor guard and escort to the president.

