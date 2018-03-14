Opelika Police Department arrests Georgia fugitive

A fugitive from justice in the state of Georgia has been arrested in Wadley, AL.

42-year-old Millie Thomas was contacted on a traffic stop.

A warrants check revealed that Thomas had an outstanding felony warrant in Georgia.

Thomas was arrested on Mar. 13 and taken to the Lee Co. Detention Center to await extradition to Georgia.

