Opelika Police Department arrests Georgia fugitive

Opelika Police Department arrests Georgia fugitive

By Alex Jones, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Lee County Detention Center)
OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) -

A fugitive from justice in the state of Georgia has been arrested in Wadley, AL.

42-year-old Millie Thomas was contacted on a traffic stop.

A warrants check revealed that Thomas had an outstanding felony warrant in Georgia.

Thomas was arrested on Mar. 13 and taken to the Lee Co. Detention Center to await extradition to Georgia.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.

