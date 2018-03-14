Clemency denied in 'Stocking Strangler' case - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Clemency denied in 'Stocking Strangler' case

By Sharifa Jackson, Reporter
Carlton Gary (Source: WTVM) Carlton Gary (Source: WTVM)

ATLANTA, GA (WTVM) - The State Board of Pardons and Parole has denied clemency for Carlton Gary, known as the “Columbus Stocking Strangler.”

Gary, 67, is set to die by lethal injection Thursday night.

Wednesday's meeting was held to receive information for or against clemency. The board members have reviewed the parole case files on Gary for the past several weeks and prior to Wednesday's meeting. 

Gary was sentenced to death in 1986 for the brutal murders of elderly women in the Wynnton/ Midtown area during the 1970’s.

The women were all found beaten, raped, and strangled with stockings.

A clemency hearing began Monday morning at 9 a.m. with the Georgia State Pardons and Parole Board and Gary’s defense attorneys in hopes of lessening the sentence.

Gary’s execution was scheduled once before, in 2009. But a “stay” was granted as new evidence and DNA was made available.

Gary’s appeals have continuously been reviewed and rejected by Georgia Supreme Court.

The board consists of five people.

If executed, he will be the 48th inmate put to death by lethal injection in the state of Georgia.

