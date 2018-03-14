Clemency denied in 'Stocking Strangler' case

March 14 marks National Pi Day and Your Pie in Columbus is among the restaurants offering deals and discounts in celebration of the world’s favorite mathematical constant, Pi.More >>
The State Board of Pardons and Parole has denied clemency for Carlton Gary, known as the "Columbus Stocking Strangler."
A Eufaula City Schools student was arrested for drug possession on school grounds early Wednesday morning.
Our Chandler Morgan brings us up to speed on the events leading up to Gary's scheduled execution by lethal injection.
A teen chef from LaGrange has been accepted to the Young Chef Institute after showcasing his cooking skills.
Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all of its U.S. stores.
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.
Multiple sources confirm an active shooter situation at UAB Highlands Hospital in Birmingham.
Tonight, the dream is finally a reality. The 15 million dollar Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. As Doug Walker reports, this new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitor to the coast.
According to police records obtained by the Cleveland 19 News Investigative team, the relationships with several male students began in January 2018 and ended on March 8, when the female teacher told the school she was being blackmailed.
The University of Memphis is parting ways with head basketball coach Tubby Smith.
The man texted his family members then called 911 after the killings.
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke frankly against the actions of students across the county who participated in National Walkout Day just one month after 17 people were killed in a shooting at a Florida high school.
