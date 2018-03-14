Clemency hearing underway in the 'Stocking Strangler' case

Two suspects are accused of trying to purchase items using counterfeit money at Petco in Opelika.More >>
Two suspects are accused of trying to purchase items using counterfeit money at Petco in Opelika.More >>
The Auburn Police Department is investigating several reports filed Tuesday, March 13 in reference to catalytic converters being stolen from underneath parked vehicles.More >>
The Auburn Police Department is investigating several reports filed Tuesday, March 13 in reference to catalytic converters being stolen from underneath parked vehicles.More >>
From Maine to Hawaii, and even in Georgia, thousands of students plan to stage walkouts today to protest gun violence.More >>
From Maine to Hawaii, and even in Georgia, thousands of students plan to stage walkouts today to protest gun violence.More >>
We are awaiting a decision by the State Board of Pardons and Parole for Carlton Gary, known as the “Columbus Stocking Strangler.”More >>
We are awaiting a decision by the State Board of Pardons and Parole for Carlton Gary, known as the “Columbus Stocking Strangler.”More >>
An Auburn woman is dead after a two-car collision in Opelika Monday. Taylor Webster, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:40 p.m.More >>
An Auburn woman is dead after a two-car collision in Opelika Monday. Taylor Webster, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:40 p.m.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
The company said it knows of two crashes and one injury because of the problem.More >>
The company said it knows of two crashes and one injury because of the problem.More >>
United Airlines has apologized after a dog died, apparently in mid-flight, after a passenger was forced by a flight attendant to store it overhead.More >>
United Airlines has apologized after a dog died, apparently in mid-flight, after a passenger was forced by a flight attendant to store it overhead.More >>
The teacher, Dennis Alexander, was reportedly checking if the gun he brought to his class was loaded. That's when it accidentally went off.More >>
The teacher, Dennis Alexander, was reportedly checking if the gun he brought to his class was loaded. That's when it accidentally went off.More >>
The parents were revived with Narcan and later arrested on preliminary charges of felony neglect of a dependent child.More >>
The parents were revived with Narcan and later arrested on preliminary charges of felony neglect of a dependent child.More >>
One month after the Florida shooting, students walk out to honor the dead and protest gun violence.More >>
One month after the Florida shooting, students walk out to honor the dead and protest gun violence.More >>
Amazon is recalling more than 260,000 AmazonBasics portable chargers after reports surfaced that they can overheat, causing fires or burns.More >>
Amazon is recalling more than 260,000 AmazonBasics portable chargers after reports surfaced that they can overheat, causing fires or burns.More >>
According to police records obtained by the Cleveland 19 News Investigative team, the relationships with several male students began in January 2018 and ended on March 8, when the female teacher told the school she was being blackmailed.More >>
According to police records obtained by the Cleveland 19 News Investigative team, the relationships with several male students began in January 2018 and ended on March 8, when the female teacher told the school she was being blackmailed.More >>