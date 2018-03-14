Clemency hearing underway in the 'Stocking Strangler' case

ATLANTA, GA (WTVM) - We are awaiting a decision by the State Board of Pardons and Parole for Carlton Gary, known as the “Columbus Stocking Strangler.”

Gary, 67, is set to die by lethal injection Thursday night.

Gary was sentenced to death in 1986 for the brutal murders of elderly women in the Wynnton/ Midtown area during the 1970’s.

The women were all found beaten, raped, and strangled with stockings.

A clemency hearing began Monday morning at 9 a.m. with the Georgia State Pardons and Parole Board and Gary’s defense attorneys in hopes of lessening the sentence.

Gary’s execution was scheduled once before, in 2009. But a “stay” was granted as new evidence and DNA was made available.

Gary’s appeals have continuously been reviewed and rejected by Georgia Supreme Court.

Defense attorneys are hoping the request for clemency will be granted, in which his sentence would be lessened to life in prison, without the possibility of parole.

The board consists of five people.

The board of Pardons and Parole will decide on clemency hearing no later than 4:30 p.m. this afternoon. @SharifaJWTVM — Sharifa Jackson WTVM (@SharifaJWTVM) March 14, 2018

"There’s a bite mark that doesn’t match him, a shoe print that doesn’t match him, and worse of all, there was DNA evidence that could of told us one way or another if he was guilty, but the State crime lab recklessly destroyed that information.” — Sharifa Jackson WTVM (@SharifaJWTVM) March 14, 2018

Attorney Jack Martin (represents Carlton Gary) addressing media. Says his client is “worried,” but hoping for the best. Also says presentation portion of clemency hearing went “well.” @WTVM pic.twitter.com/AVe5P1YXXK — Sharifa Jackson WTVM (@SharifaJWTVM) March 14, 2018

WAITING - While we wait to see if Carlton Gary is granted clemency, here's a peak of what his attorney had to say about his client. Stay tuned with @SharifaJWTVM on @WTVM tonight at 5pm! #StockingStrangler pic.twitter.com/SL62Q3v9Dg — Jeremy Hayes (@jhayeswtvm) March 14, 2018

If executed, he will be the 48th inmate put to death by lethal injection in the state of Georgia.

