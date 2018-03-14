Clemency hearing underway in the 'Stocking Strangler' case - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Clemency hearing underway in the 'Stocking Strangler' case

By Sharifa Jackson, Reporter
Carlton Gary (Source: WTVM) Carlton Gary (Source: WTVM)

ATLANTA, GA (WTVM) - We are awaiting a decision by the State Board of Pardons and Parole for Carlton Gary, known as the “Columbus Stocking Strangler.”

Gary, 67, is set to die by lethal injection Thursday night.

Gary was sentenced to death in 1986 for the brutal murders of elderly women in the Wynnton/ Midtown area during the 1970’s.

The women were all found beaten, raped, and strangled with stockings.

A clemency hearing began Monday morning at 9 a.m. with the Georgia State Pardons and Parole Board and Gary’s defense attorneys in hopes of lessening the sentence.

Gary’s execution was scheduled once before, in 2009. But a “stay” was granted as new evidence and DNA was made available.

Gary’s appeals have continuously been reviewed and rejected by Georgia Supreme Court.

Defense attorneys are hoping the request for clemency will be granted, in which his sentence would be lessened to life in prison, without the possibility of parole.

The board consists of five people.

If executed, he will be the 48th inmate put to death by lethal injection in the state of Georgia.

