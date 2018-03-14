Auburn police searching for catalytic converter theft suspects

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – The Auburn Police Department is investigating several reports filed Tuesday, March 13 in reference to catalytic converters being stolen from underneath parked vehicles.

The incidents occurred at residences in the areas of East Longleaf Drive, Shelton Mill Road, East Glenn Avenue and Perry Street.

The suspect(s) appear to be targeting Honda automobiles.

Auburn Police obtained surveillance video which captures a newer model dark-colored Ford pick-up truck fleeing one of the scenes.

Two suspects in the vehicle were described as black males, one of which was wearing all dark clothing.

These cases are currently being investigated by the Detective Section.

Anyone with information is asked to call (334) 501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at (334) 246-1391.

