Random drug searches in Eufaula land students in custody

March 14 marks National Pi Day and Your Pie in Columbus is among the restaurants offering deals and discounts in celebration of the world’s favorite mathematical constant, Pi.More >>
March 14 marks National Pi Day and Your Pie in Columbus is among the restaurants offering deals and discounts in celebration of the world’s favorite mathematical constant, Pi.More >>
The State Board of Pardons and Parole has denied clemency for Carlton Gary, known as the “Columbus Stocking Strangler.”More >>
The State Board of Pardons and Parole has denied clemency for Carlton Gary, known as the “Columbus Stocking Strangler.”More >>
A Eufaula City Schools student was arrested for drug possession on school grounds early Wednesday morning.More >>
A Eufaula City Schools student was arrested for drug possession on school grounds early Wednesday morning.More >>
Our Chandler Morgan brings us up to speed on the events leading up to Gary's scheduled execution by lethal injection.More >>
Our Chandler Morgan brings us up to speed on the events leading up to Gary's scheduled execution by lethal injection.More >>
A teen chef from LaGrange has been accepted to the Young Chef Institute after showcasing his cooking skills.More >>
A teen chef from LaGrange has been accepted to the Young Chef Institute after showcasing his cooking skills.More >>
Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all of its U.S. stores.More >>
Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all of its U.S. stores.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
Wednesday, state Senator Chris McDaniel has announced he is backing out of challenging Roger Wicker and will now run for Senator Thad Cochran's soon-to-be-open Senate seat in the November special election.More >>
Wednesday, state Senator Chris McDaniel has announced he is backing out of challenging Roger Wicker and will now run for Senator Thad Cochran's soon-to-be-open Senate seat in the November special election.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
WalletHub has released its list of the 'fattest' cities in America. Two cities in Alabama made the top ten, with states such as Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi also on the list.More >>
WalletHub has released its list of the 'fattest' cities in America. Two cities in Alabama made the top ten, with states such as Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi also on the list.More >>
A lawyer from Boston dressed as Queen Elsa from Frozen pushed a stuck police wagon out of the snow.More >>
A lawyer from Boston dressed as Queen Elsa from Frozen pushed a stuck police wagon out of the snow.More >>
The University of Memphis is parting ways with head basketball coach Tubby Smith.More >>
The University of Memphis is parting ways with head basketball coach Tubby Smith.More >>
The man texted his family members then called 911 after the killings.More >>
The man texted his family members then called 911 after the killings.More >>