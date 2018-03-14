Teen chef from LaGrange accepted to culinary institute

A teen chef from LaGrange has been accepted to the Young Chef Institute after showcasing his cooking skills.

Zikei Brooks, 14, participated in the 13th annual Chefs of the World event in Atlanta, Georgia Monday.

He presented his gourmet cooking for the appetizer portion of the event for celebrity entertainers from across the globe.

Brooks was also a previous contestant on the hit show, “Chopped Junior.” Although he did not win the competition, he says it completely changed his life.

