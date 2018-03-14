Your Pie celebrates annual Pi(e) Day event

March 14 marks National Pi Day and Your Pie in Columbus is among the restaurants offering deals and discounts in celebration of the world’s favorite mathematical constant, Pi.

Your Pie launched its annual Pi(e) Day promotion in 2009 as a way to give back to its customers. The promotion offers discounted pizzas, limited time menu offerings, giveaways, and more.

After closing Wednesday night, the restaurant will be blocking off a block of Broadway for music, drinks and food specials.

"Starting tonight we're going to block off the block on Broadway and we're going to have a band playing out here. We’re going to be selling drinks and we're also offering our combo deals at $3.14,” says Amanda Cook, a Your Pie team member.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.