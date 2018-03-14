Couple offering free safe driving course in Columbus after losing son in car accident

In 2010, Malcolm Omari Hill was 23-years old when he got in the passenger seat of his friend's car and was ejected from the vehicle after the driver got into a car accident. According to his family, he didn't have on a seatbelt.

“One of his friends called and told me that he had been killed in a car accident. I immediately left the church and fell on the concrete flat and started crying," says Eva Hill.

“No couple wants to go through that. No parent wants to have to go to the morgue and identify their kid. We had to go through intense counseling,” explained Toni Hill.

The driver was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide leaving this family having to bury their son and go to counseling. They say they now want to help prevent other parents from going through that kind of pain by holding free instructional safe driving classes for teens and young adults.

The Malcolm Omari Hill Scholarship fund provides free safe driving classes to teens and educates young drivers on how to reduce and avoid risks.

“We have saved lives. We have serviced well over 1,000 students in the metro-Atlanta area and other parts of Georgia,” says Toni Hill.

“As a young teen and adult driver, you don’t know enough. You don't have the experience. You need the class because experience comes with age. Whether you are a teen or young adult, you need the class,” says Eva Hill.

They say it’s all rewarding to turn a heartbreak into a healing

“It’s just rewarding to us to see our son’s life not lost in vain.”

They are having those classes on April 28 at the Healing Life Journey, LLC in Columbus, Georgia. Registration is required for attendance.

