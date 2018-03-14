Health officials remind parents of required vaccinations for preteens

Preteen Vaccine Awareness Week began March 12.More >>
March 14 marks National Pi Day and Your Pie in Columbus is among the restaurants offering deals and discounts in celebration of the world’s favorite mathematical constant, Pi.More >>
The State Board of Pardons and Parole has denied clemency for Carlton Gary, known as the “Columbus Stocking Strangler.”More >>
A Eufaula City Schools student was arrested for drug possession on school grounds early Wednesday morning.More >>
Our Chandler Morgan brings us up to speed on the events leading up to Gary's scheduled execution by lethal injection.More >>
Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all of its U.S. stores.More >>
Police confirm two people were shot Wednesday evening on the second floor of UAB Highlands Hospital in Birmingham before the shooter turned the gun on himself.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
The company said it knows of two crashes and one injury because of the problem.More >>
A teacher accused of stealing from other educators has been arrested.More >>
According to police records obtained by the Cleveland 19 News Investigative team, the relationships with several male students began in January 2018 and ended on March 8, when the female teacher told the school she was being blackmailed.More >>
