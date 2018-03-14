Health officials remind parents of required vaccinations for preteens

Preteen Vaccine Awareness Week began March 12.

Georgia Preteen Vaccine Awareness Week was created to remind parents to be sure their children stay up to date on their immunizations.

“The two vaccines that are required before entering the seventh-grade are Tdap, a whooping cough booster vaccination, and an adolescent meningococcal vaccination called MenACWY,” says Pam Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department.

The law affects all public and private school including, but not limited to, charter schools. Community schools, juvenile court schools and, and other alternative school settings. Homeschool is excluded.

Parents can bring their child to the Columbus Health Department for immunizations. No appointment is required.

The health department is located at 2100 Comer Ave.

