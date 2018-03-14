Central Elementary-High School in Talbotton closes Thursday after bomb threat

Officials in Phenix City have searched the premises of Central High School as a precaution and the school has been declared safe.More >>
Officials in Phenix City have searched the premises of Central High School as a precaution and the school has been declared safe.More >>
In 2010, Malcolm Omari Hill was 23-years old when he got in the passenger seat of his friend's car and was ejected from the vehicle after the driver got into a car accident.More >>
In 2010, Malcolm Omari Hill was 23-years old when he got in the passenger seat of his friend's car and was ejected from the vehicle after the driver got into a car accident.More >>
Central Elementary-High School in Talbotton, Georgia will be closed Thursday, March 15 following a bomb threat and a threat towards a faculty member.More >>
Central Elementary-High School in Talbotton, Georgia will be closed Thursday, March 15 following a bomb threat and a threat towards a faculty member.More >>
A Columbus man has been sentenced for assaulting a federal employee.More >>
A Columbus man has been sentenced for assaulting a federal employee.More >>
A Phenix City man, who was convicted in 2017 on 22 counts of mail fraud, has now been sentenced to prison.More >>
A Phenix City man, who was convicted in 2017 on 22 counts of mail fraud, has now been sentenced to prison.More >>
Two people - a victim and the shooter - are dead Wednesday evening after a man shot two employees at UAB Highlands Hospital on 11th Avenue South in Birmingham.More >>
Two people - a victim and the shooter - are dead Wednesday evening after a man shot two employees at UAB Highlands Hospital on 11th Avenue South in Birmingham.More >>
Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all of its U.S. stores.More >>
Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all of its U.S. stores.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
Jenn Andrews said she was getting a pedicure in Clemmons, North Carolina three years ago when the technician noticed a nodule on her right foot.More >>
Jenn Andrews said she was getting a pedicure in Clemmons, North Carolina three years ago when the technician noticed a nodule on her right foot.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke frankly against the actions of students across the county who participated in National Walkout Day just one month after 17 people were killed in a shooting at a Florida high school.More >>
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke frankly against the actions of students across the county who participated in National Walkout Day just one month after 17 people were killed in a shooting at a Florida high school.More >>