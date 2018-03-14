Central Elementary-High School in Talbotton closes Thursday after bomb threat

Central Elementary-High School in Talbotton, Georgia will be closed Thursday, March 15 following a bomb threat and a threat towards a faculty member.

According to the Talbot County School System's superintendent, the closure was recommended by the sheriff's department and the Talbot County Board of Education. The FBI, GBI, and local task team will be at the school Thursday to perform a security sweep.

