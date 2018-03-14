Columbus bank robber sentenced for assaulting a corrections officer

Pictures and videos are circulating across social media as cows were spotted crossing the street near Smiths Station on Wednesday.More >>
The Columbus Police Department is hosting a neighborhood watch meeting.More >>
A Columbus man has been sentenced for assaulting a federal employee.More >>
A prescribed burn is taking place at Fort Benning Thursday, Mar. 15.More >>
A three-day competition for Fort Benning's Best Ranger will begin today with competitors showing off their skills on an obstacle course.More >>
The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
The research into Scott Kelly’s one-year space mission is said to be a stepping stone to a three-year mission to Mars.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
The 16-year-old says he hopes the U.S. enacts stricter gun laws or places someone in schools to protect students.More >>
Sue Elcock who was visiting from the United Kingdom, was not expecting the massive haul.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all of its U.S. stores.More >>
Two people - a victim and the shooter - are dead Wednesday evening after a man shot two employees at UAB Highlands Hospital on 11th Avenue South in Birmingham.More >>
Police say the scammer tells parents he's kidnapped their children and demands money for a safe return.More >>
