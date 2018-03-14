Columbus man sentenced for assaulting a corrections officer

A Columbus man has been sentenced for assaulting a federal employee.

Christopher Belt, 27, was sentenced to 7 years in prison for assault on a corrections officer. Belt pleaded guilty to the offense December 12, 2017.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Belt was involved in a verbal dispute with an inmate while in custody at Sumter County Jail in 2017. He was in being held at the jail while awaiting sentencing on a bank robbery charge. A corrections officer attempted to calm the situation by sending Belt to a different area of the jail.

Instead of moving to the other area as instructed, he rushed toward the other inmate to try to make physical contact with him. The officer put her arm out in an attempt to block Belt’s advance, and her arm was broken.

The injury required surgical correction.

In addition to the prison sentence, Belt was ordered to pay over $28,000 in restitution related to the officer’s medical bills incurred as a result of the injury.

Belt's 7-year sentence for assault will be served consecutively to the sentence of 190 months he was given for the bank robbery charge.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.