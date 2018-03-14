Central High School in Phenix City declared safe after search of - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Central High School in Phenix City declared safe after search of premises

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) -

Officials in Phenix City have searched the premises of Central High School as a precaution and the school has been declared safe.

The Phenix City Police Department, K-9 Unit, and Phenix City Board of Education employees searched the premises Wednesday night.

Central High will hold classes as normal on Thursday, March 15.

