2 suspects arrested on drug-related charges in Chambers County

Two suspects were arrested in Chambers County on drug-related charges Wednesday, March 14.

Kenneth Ballard and Jeremy Cofield were located on property in Wadley, Alabama as local law enforcement officers and state agents of the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force executed a search warrant.

The suspects were charged with the following:

Kenneth Ballard:

Unlawful manufacture of a controlled substance

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Forbidden to possess a firearm

Jeremy Cofield:

Illegal purchase of pseudoephedrine by a drug offender

The investigation is ongoing and more charges may follow.

