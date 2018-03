COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Georgia Power is reporting that nearly 300 people are without power this morning in northeast Columbus.

According to the power company, at least 280 customers are experiencing outages in the area of Gentian Blvd. near Peachtree Mall. Crews are estimating that it will take at least an hour and a half until power is restored.

We're working to learn more. Stick with News Leader 9 on air and online for new details.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.