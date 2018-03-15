UPDATE: Early morning power outages in Columbus restored - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Early morning power outages in Columbus restored

By Ashton Adams, Producer
By Alex Jones, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Early this morning, Georgia Power reported that nearly 300 people were without power in northeast Columbus. 

According to the power company, at least 280 customers were experiencing outages in the area of Gentian Blvd. near Peachtree Mall.

News Leader 9 has confirmed that all power has been restored to all areas affected by the outage, except McMullen Funeral Home where crews are still working.

