FIRST TO ALERT: Chilly Morning, but Seasonable Highs by the Afternoon!

It's another chilly morning across the Valley, with many places at or below-freezing. Sunny skies will warm temperatures into the mid to upper-60s this afternoon, which is very seasonable for this time of year! Highs will continue to rise Friday with clouds increasing.

Most should stay dry until St. Patrick's Day, when showers and storms return to the forecast. Rain coverage backs off Sunday before increasing once again Sunday night and Monday.

Once spring officially begins Tuesday, conditions should be drying out with temperatures dropping back down into the mid-60s by Wednesday. The average high for this time of year is 69°; the average low, 46°.

Get more on the forecast while your on-the-go with our FREE WTVM weather app, available for download here.

