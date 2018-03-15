FIRST TO ALERT: Chilly Morning, but Seasonable Highs by the Afte - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

FIRST TO ALERT: Chilly Morning, but Seasonable Highs by the Afternoon!

By Mallory Schnell, Weekend Meteorologist
Connect
(Source: WTVM Storm Team 9) (Source: WTVM Storm Team 9)

It's another chilly morning across the Valley, with many places at or below-freezing. Sunny skies will warm temperatures into the mid to upper-60s this afternoon, which is very seasonable for this time of year! Highs will continue to rise Friday with clouds increasing.

Most should stay dry until St. Patrick's Day, when showers and storms return to the forecast. Rain coverage backs off Sunday before increasing once again Sunday night and Monday.

Once spring officially begins Tuesday, conditions should be drying out with temperatures dropping back down into the mid-60s by Wednesday. The average high for this time of year is 69°; the average low, 46°.

Get more on the forecast while your on-the-go with our FREE WTVM weather app, available for download here.  It's also a great place to stream our newscasts if you can't make it to a TV.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Talbot Co. Board of Education responds to potential threat

    Talbot Co. Board of Education responds to potential threat

    Thursday, March 15 2018 8:39 AM EDT2018-03-15 12:39:12 GMT
    (Source: WTVM)(Source: WTVM)
    (Source: WTVM)(Source: WTVM)
    The Talbot County Board of Education sent out a statement last night that stated Central Elementary, Middle, and High school will be closed today, Mar. 15.  This is due to the safety of their students and faculty members after a bomb threat went viral on social media. They also stated that the FBI, GBI and local task teams will be on site doing a security sweep. The threat went viral on social media yesterday after someone created a fake Facebook account and published a post w...More >>
    The Talbot County Board of Education sent out a statement last night that stated Central Elementary, Middle, and High school will be closed today, Mar. 15.  This is due to the safety of their students and faculty members after a bomb threat went viral on social media. They also stated that the FBI, GBI and local task teams will be on site doing a security sweep. The threat went viral on social media yesterday after someone created a fake Facebook account and published a post w...More >>

  • UPDATE: Early morning power outages in Columbus restored

    UPDATE: Early morning power outages in Columbus restored

    Thursday, March 15 2018 8:29 AM EDT2018-03-15 12:29:11 GMT
    (Source: Georgia Power)(Source: Georgia Power)

    COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Georgia Power Company is reporting that nearly 300 people are without power this morning in northeast Columbus.  According to the power company, at least 280 customers are experiencing outages in the area of Gentian Blvd. near Peachtree Mall. Crews are estimating that it will take at least an hour and a half until power is restored.  We're working to learn more. Stick with News Leader 9 on air and online for new details.  Copyright 2018 ...

    More >>

    COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Georgia Power Company is reporting that nearly 300 people are without power this morning in northeast Columbus.  According to the power company, at least 280 customers are experiencing outages in the area of Gentian Blvd. near Peachtree Mall. Crews are estimating that it will take at least an hour and a half until power is restored.  We're working to learn more. Stick with News Leader 9 on air and online for new details.  Copyright 2018 ...

    More >>

  • Breaking

    CPD investigating shooting at Anita Apartments on Old Buena Vista Rd.

    CPD investigating shooting at Anita Apartments on Old Buena Vista Rd.

    Sunday, March 11 2018 3:22 AM EDT2018-03-11 07:22:02 GMT
    (Source: WTVM)(Source: WTVM)
    (Source: WTVM)(Source: WTVM)

    Columbus police are investigating a shooting on Old Buena Vista Road at Anita Apartments. 

    More >>

    Columbus police are investigating a shooting on Old Buena Vista Road at Anita Apartments. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly