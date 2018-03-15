Talbot Co. Board of Education responds to potential threat

The Talbot County Board of Education sent out a statement last night that stated Central Elementary, Middle, and High school will be closed today, Mar. 15.

This is due to the safety of their students and faculty members after a bomb threat went viral on social media.

They also stated that the FBI, GBI and local task teams will be on site doing a security sweep.

The threat went viral on social media yesterday after someone created a fake Facebook account and published a post with detailed plans to blow up the Talbotton schools.

Specifically, the post said that at 8 a.m., once everyone steps inside the school, a bomb will go off.

It continued to say that ten bombs were planted in several locations around the school, including the hallways, the front office, the gym, and nurse’s office.

One administrator was even specifically named in the Facebook post.

Administrators apologized for any inconveniences but stated that the safety of their staff and students is very important.

