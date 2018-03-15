Execution for 'Stocking Strangler' Carlton Gary set for Thursday

JACKSON, GA (WTVM) – Georgia’s first execution of 2018 is set to happen on Thursday, March 15 for 67-year-old Carlton Gary, also known as the ‘Stocking Strangler.’

The state Board of Pardons and Parole denied clemency for Gary on Wednesday.

Gary was found guilty in 1977 of raping and killing three elderly women in Columbus.

See the full 30-page petition below:

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.