'Stocking Strangler' Carlton Gary executed Thursday in Jackson, GA

JACKSON, GA (WTVM) – Georgia’s first execution of 2018 happened on Thursday, March 15 for 67-year-old Carlton Gary, also known as the ‘Stocking Strangler.’

Gary did not accept a final prayer and did not record a final statement. He was sentenced to death in 1986 for raping and killing three elderly women in Columbus, Georgia.

The state Board of Pardons and Parole denied clemency for Gary on Wednesday. The Supreme Court of Georgia dismissed two motions requesting a stay of execution on Thursday.

Gary is the 48th inmate in Georgia to be put to death by lethal injection.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.