Columbus police hosts neighborhood watch meeting

The Columbus Police Department is hosting a neighborhood watch meeting.

The public is invited to the meeting, which is being held inside the Community Room at the Public Safety Center on 10th St.

The department says that if you are interested in establishing a neighborhood watch program, you should make plans to attend.

The meeting will take place Mar. 15 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. eastern.

