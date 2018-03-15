VIDEO: Several cows spotted roaming around Smiths Station, AL

Columbus police have arrested a man for vehicular homicide following an accident on JR Allen that killed two people on Feb. 14.More >>
The Opelika Police Department is investigating a robbery at Golden Beauty Supply located at 2408 Pepperell Parkway.More >>
The Talbot County Board of Education sent out a statement last night that stated Central Elementary, Middle, and High school will be closed today, Mar. 15.More >>
Pictures and videos are circulating across social media as cows were spotted crossing the street near Smiths Station on Wednesday.More >>
The Columbus Police Department is hosting a neighborhood watch meeting.More >>
The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
The research into Scott Kelly’s one-year space mission is said to be a stepping stone to a three-year mission to Mars.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
Police say the scammer tells parents he's kidnapped their children and demands money for a safe return.More >>
The toy company, which announced it's closing all of its North American stores on Wednesday, will honor existing gift cards for 30 days.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
The 16-year-old says he hopes the U.S. enacts stricter gun laws or places someone in schools to protect students.More >>
Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all of its U.S. stores.More >>
