VIDEO: Several cows spotted roaming around Smiths Station, AL

SMITHS STATION, AL (WTVM) – Pictures and videos are circulating across social media as cows were spotted crossing the street near Smiths Station on Wednesday.

“Somebody’s cows are loose on 280 between Opelika and Phenix City,” the Opelika Bulleting Board posted on Facebook.

Savannah Watford posted a video of the cows crossing the street with the caption, "When in Smiths Station..."

Mike and Ed’s BBQ in Smiths Station also snapped a picture of several cows in their parking lot.

“Careful what parking lot you show up in. Luckily, we don’t start cooking brisket until Thursday,” the bar-be-que joint posted on social media.

If your cows are on the loose, don’t worry just look around the Smiths Station area – they won’t be hard to spot!

