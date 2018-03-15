OPD searching for 2 Golden Beauty Supply theft suspects

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating a robbery at Golden Beauty Supply located at 2408 Pepperell Parkway.

The robbery happened on Feb. 15 around 7:30 p.m. when the clerk reported that the suspects entered the store and looked at different items for several minutes.

It was reported that the suspects took items to the checkout register to pay for the merchandise. While at the register one suspect distracted the clerk while the other suspect grabbed the merchandise and ran out of the front door, followed by the second suspect.

Both suspects left the area in a dark colored Honda Accord.

The first suspect is described as a female, 20-25 years old, she is heavyset and weighs about 300 pounds. She was last seen wearing a hat, a blue shirt, and black pants.

The second suspect is described as a female, between 20-25 years old, heavyset and weighs about 300 pounds. She was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with stripes and light gray pants.

Anyone who may recognize either suspect or have any other information on this case is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Detective Division at (334) 705-5220. You may also call our Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

