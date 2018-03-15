New Hot Head Burritos restaurant to open in Auburn

A new restaurant is coming to Auburn and in celebration of their grand opening, they will give away free burritos for a year to the first 100 people in line.More >>
Columbus police have arrested a man for vehicular homicide following an accident on JR Allen that killed two people on Feb. 14.More >>
The Opelika Police Department is investigating a robbery at Golden Beauty Supply located at 2408 Pepperell Parkway.More >>
The Talbot County Board of Education sent out a statement last night that stated Central Elementary, Middle, and High school will be closed today, Mar. 15.More >>
Pictures and videos are circulating across social media as cows were spotted crossing the street near Smiths Station on Wednesday.More >>
A pedestrian bridge collapsed onto traffic at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday.More >>
The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
The research into Scott Kelly’s one-year space mission is said to be a stepping stone to a three-year mission to Mars.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
The Broward County Sheriff released the video that shows a man they identify as Scot Peterson standing outside Deputy Stoneman Douglas during the shooting.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
The toy company, which announced it's closing all of its North American stores on Wednesday, will honor existing gift cards for 30 days.More >>
Sue Elcock who was visiting from the United Kingdom, was not expecting the massive haul.More >>
The 16-year-old says he hopes the U.S. enacts stricter gun laws or places someone in schools to protect students.More >>
