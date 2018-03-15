New Hot Head Burritos restaurant to open in Auburn

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – A new restaurant is coming to Auburn and in celebration of their grand opening, they will give away free burritos for a year to the first 100 people in line.

Ohio-based Hot Head Burritos is opening in Auburn on Opelika Rd.

The first 100 people in line when the doors open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 21st will receive free burritos for a year and a free Hot Head Burritos t-shirt.

“Our new location is ready to serve Auburn and its surroundings with the best burrito around!” states local Hot Head Burritos co-owner and franchisee Z.A. Hughes. “We're excited to bring a brand-new option to the area, but we're also committed to being good neighbors. We look forward to supporting local organizations that work to make Auburn the great area it is. We are really looking forward to giving away some free burritos for a year and Hot Head Burritos limited edition t-shirts on March 21st!"

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.