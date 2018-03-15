Russell Co. NAACP responding to Ft. Mitchell Dollar General shooting

Our Chandler Morgan brings us up to speed on the events leading up to Gary's scheduled execution by lethal injection.More >>
The Phenix City/Russell County chapter of the NAACP will release a statement about the road-rage motivated shooting death of Lorenzo Freeman Sr.More >>
A Shaw High School student has been selected to represent Columbus, Georgia at a unique student leadership conference in Washington, D.C. this summer.More >>
The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in a case of child exploitation.More >>
A new restaurant is coming to Auburn and in celebration of their grand opening, they will give away free burritos for a year to the first 100 people in line.More >>
At least one person was killed and six injured when a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto traffic at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday.More >>
The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
The toy company, which announced it's closing all of its North American stores on Wednesday, will honor existing gift cards for 30 days.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
The research into Scott Kelly’s one-year space mission is said to be a stepping stone to a three-year mission to Mars.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
Police say the scammer tells parents he's kidnapped their children and demands money for a safe return.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested a school custodian for stealing money from students during the National Walkout Day event on Wednesday, March 14.More >>
