Russell Co. NAACP responding to Ft. Mitchell Dollar General shooting

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – The Phenix City/Russell County chapter of the NAACP will release a statement about the road-rage motivated shooting death of Lorenzo Freeman Sr. in Fort Mitchell, AL.

Lorenzo Freeman Sr. was killed while defending his son on Jan. 18, 2018, following a road rage incident between his son, and Justin Davidson, the man who is allegedly responsible for his death.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of Dollar General in Ft. Mitchell, AL, where witnesses say they heard Davidson shouting out racial slurs as he fired shots from a shotgun, killing Freeman.

News Leader 9 spoke exclusively with Davidson when he claimed he fired shots in self-defense, but authorities said that claim did not align with their evidence findings. Police say the interview could play a key role in the case.

“As a civil rights organization, the NAACP remains adamant about laws against hate crimes being rigorously enforced by both local and federal law enforcement agencies,” the NAACP stated.

In a release, they also said they cannot allow any violence that is racially or ethnically motivated to become common in society.

They will be making the statement in front of the Russell County Judicial Center located at 501 14th St. on Friday, Mar. 16th at noon.

