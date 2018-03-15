Columbus police arrest man for child pornography

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in a case of child exploitation.

The Special Victims Unit arrested Donald Allen McFall on Thursday on 20 counts of pornography and child exploitation.

He is scheduled for Recorder's Court on Friday, Mar. 16, 2018 at 9 a.m.

