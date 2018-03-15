Statewide effort to battle drug epidemic in Chambers County

CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Drugs are continuing to run rampant through Chambers County, but a new partnership with the state is making a dent in getting dealers off the streets.

The state of Alabama is allowing local agencies to work hand in hand in combating narcotics and allowing local sheriff's offices like Chambers County to go outside their jurisdiction along with allowing other agencies to come in for assistance.

Major Terry Wood said the work Chambers County is doing to take drugs off the streets wouldn’t be possible without the local task force.

“The patrol deputies are being more aggressive when it comes to traffic stops," said Wood. “The partnership has taken away those borders that for so long our task force has had.”

Within the last week, Chambers County authorities made numerous arrests and since Wednesday, Jeremy Cofield and Kenneth Ballard were taken into custody on multiple drug charges.

“That’s where we see a problem happening now is people end up getting addicted to prescription pills and having to have those prescription pills," Wood said.

The opioid epidemic has been hitting close to home and Chambers County authorities said their efforts aren't stopping.

“There is a possibility more warrants may come from that situation yesterday," Wood said.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.