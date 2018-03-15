Shaw High student chosen as youth correspondent at media conference in Washington, D.C.

A Shaw High School student has been selected to represent Columbus, Georgia at a unique student leadership conference in Washington, D.C. this summer.

Jacqueline Kent was chosen to be a National Youth Correspondent at George Mason University’s 2018 Washington Journalism and Media Conference. The conference is designed to develop and encourage future leaders in the changing face of media in the 21st century.

Kent was selected to be a correspondent based on academic accomplishments and demonstrated interest and excellence in journalism and media studies. She will join a group of students from all over the country for an intensive study of journalism and media.

Youth correspondents participate in hands-on, experimental learning through decision-making simulations that challenge them to solve problems and explore the creative, practical, and ethical tensions essential in journalism and media.

The experimental portion of the program features speakers who are well-known leaders in the media community and the conference also offers direct access to elite D.C. practitioners and aspiring journalists and student leaders an unparalleled experience.

The Washington Journalism and Media Conference will be held July 15 to 20.

