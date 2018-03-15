Ezell's Catfish presents PAWS Humane with check from "Dine for Dogs' donations

During the month of February, Ezell’s Catfish in Columbus organized ‘Dine 4 Dogs’ to help a local animal shelter.

For every hush puppy eaten, two cents were donated to PAWS Humane in Columbus. Owner Clark Ezell presented PAWS with a check for $1,074.44 Thursday morning.

"We were really excited about it. We do have a lot of organizations that work with us. One way we're able to fulfill our mission is by having local business in the community reach out to us and want to help the homeless animals in Columbus. So, we were extremely excited," says

Over 85,000 hush puppies were eaten.

