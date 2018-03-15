Ribbon cutting hosted for new Columbus Diagnostic Center

Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomed a new office in North Columbus Thursday.

A ribbon cutting for the new Columbus Diagnostic Center (CDC) took place at the Northside location on Veterans Parkway. The center offers walk-in x-rays, EMG, and the area’s first 3T MRI scanner. The scanner produces clearer, crisper images resulting in a more accurate diagnosis.

“It’s really more convenient for people that live out in Cataula and Harris County. That is what we wanted to do, provide a more convenient place for the patients to come,” says Shannon Durham, an administrator at the Columbus Diagnostic Center.

The new North Columbus location is open Monday through Thursday and Saturday’s by appointment.

