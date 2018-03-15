Ribbon cutting hosted for new Columbus Diagnostic Center

Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomed a new office in North Columbus Thursday.More >>
Our Chandler Morgan brings us up to speed on the events leading up to Gary's scheduled execution by lethal injection.More >>
The Phenix City/Russell County chapter of the NAACP will release a statement about the road-rage motivated shooting death of Lorenzo Freeman Sr.More >>
A Shaw High School student has been selected to represent Columbus, Georgia at a unique student leadership conference in Washington, D.C. this summer.More >>
The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in a case of child exploitation.More >>
At least one person was killed and six injured when a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto traffic at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday.More >>
The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.More >>
Tom Benson was born on July 12, 1927, the same year as the great flood of Louisiana before the Great Depression. His parents, Tom Benson Sr. and Carmen Benson, had four sons. They raised the boys in the St. Roch neighborhood, their lives rooted in the Catholic Church as parishioners at Our Lady Star of the Sea.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
The toy company, which announced it's closing all of its North American stores on Wednesday, will honor existing gift cards for 30 days.More >>
A South Carolina high school baseball player’s reaction following a generous gift from his teammates is going viral. Dylan Jones need his own bat for the upcoming season.More >>
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of several brands including Winn-Dixie grocery stores, confirmed Thursday afternoon it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.More >>
A grand jury has reviewed the cases against ten people who are facing criminal charges in connection to the death of an LSU student during an alleged hazing incident.More >>
