Columbus State University hosts diversity forum

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus State University hosted an event to let people know that diversity is the key to a more productive life.

Their Diversity Forum brought the Columbus community together to celebrate inclusion.

Award-winning poet and actor Carlos Andrés Gomez was one of the guest speakers Thursday.



Gomez along with keynote speaker and Grammy-Award winning R&B and Soul singer and songwriter Chrisette Michele lead sessions that challenged people's perceptions of race and culture.

