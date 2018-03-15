Protesters gather near execution site of 'Stocking Strangler' Carlton Gary

The Georgia Supreme Court unanimously dismissed a motion requesting a stay of execution for Carlton Gary, also known as the ‘Stocking Strangler.’

Gary was found guilty in 1986 of raping and killing three elderly women in Columbus. His execution remained scheduled for March 15 at 7 p.m.

Protesters of the death penalty and those against Gary’s execution are near the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson, Georgia.

Protesters are camped out with signs that read “Stop Executions” and “Yes there is an alternative to death penalty." Some even gathered and sang “Amazing Grace.”

